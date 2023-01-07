First Personal Financial Services Buys Shares of 779 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 599,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.6% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 662,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 278,719 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $565.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,903,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

