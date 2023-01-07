First Personal Financial Services Purchases 38 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $588.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $529.47 and a 200 day moving average of $507.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.