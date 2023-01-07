First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.31. 1,088,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 887,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $40.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.