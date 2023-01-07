First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.24% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $454,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

