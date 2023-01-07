First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating) shares rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.77. Approximately 1,015,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,039,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

