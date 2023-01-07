First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Price Performance

FUNC opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $127.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.78. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%.

First United Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 15.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the first quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

