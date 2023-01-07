First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Lowered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Western Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

MYFW stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Western Financial has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $60,064.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,670.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $184,915 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 73,865 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its position in First Western Financial by 502.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 287,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 239,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Western Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,512,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

