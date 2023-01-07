FlatQube (QUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.96 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00006305 BTC on major exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and $807.12 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00432078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.28 or 0.01678144 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,169.96 or 0.30518479 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.06349483 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $667.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

