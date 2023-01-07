Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

