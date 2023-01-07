Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,748,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.