Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 700 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 65,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

