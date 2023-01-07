Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326,107 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 424,262 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $22.82 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.