Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

