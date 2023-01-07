Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of UYG opened at $48.66 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

