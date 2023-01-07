Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $211,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.