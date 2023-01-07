Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $56,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.62 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,358,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,596,029.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

