Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,787,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.44 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.