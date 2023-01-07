Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $61,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 24,855.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $595.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $777.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.95. The firm has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

