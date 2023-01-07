Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $319,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

IWP stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $109.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

