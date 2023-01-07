Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 1,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

