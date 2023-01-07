Frax Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $2.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.



Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

