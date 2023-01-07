FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of FTI Consulting worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.69. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

