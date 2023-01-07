Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.49. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 308,443 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

