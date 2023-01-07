Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 4.2 %

FLL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 80,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 1.78. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Insider Activity

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 165.2% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 36.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

