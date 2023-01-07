Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $539.48

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 539.48 ($6.50) and traded as low as GBX 484 ($5.83). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 484 ($5.83), with a volume of 274,959 shares traded.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 505.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 538.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,531.58.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 4.68 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

In related news, insider Michael J. Turner purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($23,855.42).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

