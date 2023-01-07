FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Primo Water Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Primo Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $584.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.38 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,561,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,814,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -147.37%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

