G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 20,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 41,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

G Medical Innovations Stock Down 11.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

