Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7,581.77

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,581.77 ($91.35) and traded as high as GBX 9,280 ($111.81). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,195 ($110.78), with a volume of 73,858 shares trading hands.

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,634.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,160.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,329.92.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

