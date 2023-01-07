Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gartner Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 254.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $328.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.