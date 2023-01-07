GateToken (GT) Hits Market Capitalization of $342.37 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $342.37 million and $239,109.07 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.1574718 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $398,554.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

