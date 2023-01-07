Gateway Protocol (GWP) One Day Volume Tops $62.85

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00014620 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and approximately $62.85 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47699047 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

