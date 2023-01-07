Gateway Protocol Price Down 2.5% This Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.04 million and approximately $62.86 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00014611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47727291 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

