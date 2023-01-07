Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $329.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

