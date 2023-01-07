General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

