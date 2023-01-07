GeniuX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $227,503.44 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003606 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00431955 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.01731337 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.53 or 0.30509840 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
