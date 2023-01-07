GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) Trading Down 0.6%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 32,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

GigInternational1 Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of GigInternational1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIW. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 92.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 826,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 398,014 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 1,487.7% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 295,623 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of GigInternational1 by 63.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 752,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter valued at $2,036,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GigInternational1 by 40.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

