Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.72

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and traded as low as $61.98. Givaudan shares last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 19,047 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,146.67.

Givaudan Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

Further Reading

