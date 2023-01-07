Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Shares Down 4.8%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.90. 2,811,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 1,107,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.