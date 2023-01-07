Gode Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $444,273.40 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.



About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

