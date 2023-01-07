Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $15.80 million and $114,814.09 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,921,626 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars.

