Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.50

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.50 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.87). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 72.90 ($0.88), with a volume of 12,044 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £127.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 80.35.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

