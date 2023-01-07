GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 5.9% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 21.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.