H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 36.00 to 31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 33.00 to 28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.