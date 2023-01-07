Harry Abraham Hyman Purchases 40,000 Shares of TMT Acquisition Plc (LON:TMTA) Stock

TMT Acquisition Plc (LON:TMTA – Get Rating) insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($8,674.70).

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

TMT Acquisition stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.23) on Friday. TMT Acquisition Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.50 ($0.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.65.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the technology, media, and telecom sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

