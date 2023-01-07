Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $995.60 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Hedera has a total market cap of $995.60 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023522 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003889 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,733.45358 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03887885 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $16,295,961.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

