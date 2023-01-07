Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.5 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

