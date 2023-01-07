Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 111,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 20,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 37,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Trading Up 3.8 %

TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $157.45. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.