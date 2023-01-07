Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,996,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,311,000 after buying an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 458.9% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

