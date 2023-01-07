Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,934 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

NYSE:BX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

