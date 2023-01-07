Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of IAC worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IAC

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

